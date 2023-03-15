Free Agency: The Panthers have signed former Broncos DT DeShawn Williams

The Panthers flurry of free agency moves continued Wednesday night. This time, someone new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero should have a ton of familiarity with.

#Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williamshttps://t.co/Mlr1EeIyJo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 15, 2023

DeShawn Williams started 15 games for Evero’s 3-4 defense in Denver last season, playing in all 17. It was by far the most productive season of his career, as he logged 4.5 sacks and 8 QB hits along with 37 combined tackles. DeShawn Williams played the 3-4 DE spot according to the Broncos depth chart in 2022.

At 6’1” and 292 lbs, Williams figures to factor into the defensive end rotation that will involve Derrick Brown, while new acquisition Shy Tuttle is slated to be the nose tackle in the 3-4 base defense. While Carolina clearly wants to use the pieces they’ve assembled in years past to create this defense, it appears Evero is filling in the blanks with guys who fit the scheme he is trying to run.

