Free Agency: The Panthers have signed RB Miles Sanders

The Panthers went into free agency needing a running back, after trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers midway through the 2022 season and D’Onta Foreman set to hit free agency this offseason. It appears they’ve made a move to address the position.

Sources: Miles Sanders is headed to the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Miles Sanders was the top running back for a dynamic Philadelphia Eagles squad that is coming off a Super Bowl berth. In 2022 alone, Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards on 259 carries and logging 11 rushing touchdowns, easily the best season of his 4 year career with the Eagles.

Sanders makes a ton of sense as the replacement for D’Onta Foreman, as the Panthers current offensive makeup is going to be power run heavy and he thrived with the Eagles behind their stellar offensive line. The Panther retained every starter from their 2022 line to end the season, and that group excelled when the team went heavy in the power rushing game. There still could be another move to be made, as the back ups are Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear.

