Free Agency: Adam Thielen set to visit Panthers today

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is visiting the Carolina Panthers today, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He has spent the last nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Thielen was a UDFA in 2013 who has since become a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. That consistency in the face of tumult at quarterback is a trait that should prove attractive to the Panthers. In his career, Thielen has posted 534 receptions, 6,682 yards, and 55 touchdowns.

He hasn’t broken 1,000 yards receiving since 2017 and will turn 33 before the start of the season. He won’t be a long term number one receiver option but he does have the potential to bring a strong, veteran presence to the wide receiver’s room. I’m not going to start calling him ‘spry’ or ‘athletic for his age’ but he did still put up 70 receptions, 716 yards, and six touchdowns at 32.

His consistency has always been predicated on being a technician of a route runner. That is an influence and a skillset that could prove hugely useful for a rookie quarterback.