Keep Sounding: Panthers trade for 1st overall pick, sign lots of free agents

We making moves.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new

The Carolina Panthers traded DJ Moore and several draft assets to move up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They followed that up with a bunch of moves in free agency, so we have plenty to talk about. Let’s get to it.

  • The Panthers will be picking first in the 2023 NFL Draft
  • How we found out, our initial reactions, and being sad about DJ Moore
  • Comparing the trade to a recent similar trade up for a quarterback
  • Who we want the Panthers to take with the first overall pick
  • The Panthers are hosting Adam Thielen for a visit—how does he fit?
  • Player by player quick hits on the signings of Shy Tuttle, Von Bell, and Andy Dalton
  • The role of Andy Dalton as a Carolina Panther
  • The Shaq Thompson contract extension and the importance of having some veterans around

