Keep Sounding: Panthers trade for 1st overall pick, sign lots of free agents

The Carolina Panthers traded DJ Moore and several draft assets to move up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They followed that up with a bunch of moves in free agency, so we have plenty to talk about. Let’s get to it.

The Panthers will be picking first in the 2023 NFL Draft

How we found out, our initial reactions, and being sad about DJ Moore

Comparing the trade to a recent similar trade up for a quarterback

Who we want the Panthers to take with the first overall pick

The Panthers are hosting Adam Thielen for a visit—how does he fit?

Player by player quick hits on the signings of Shy Tuttle, Von Bell, and Andy Dalton

The role of Andy Dalton as a Carolina Panther

The Shaq Thompson contract extension and the importance of having some veterans around

