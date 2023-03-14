Free Agency: The Panthers expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to a 2 year deal

The Carolina Panthers were expected to sign a veteran quarterback to give them some flexibility after they (most likely) take a quarterback at #1 overall in April’s draft. We know who that player is now.

Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is expected to reach agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $8 million fully guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, per source. Contract max value is $17 million. pic.twitter.com/GCBhqpQ0H8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

The former second round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals has begun to settle into his role as a backup veteran presence who can start and win some games if needed, having been the starter for the Chicago Bears until they felt Justin Fields was ready, and stepping in for the New Orleans Saints last season to start when Jameis Winston once again got hurt/turned into a pumpkin.

If the contract details turn out to be accurate, this means the Panthers will have a veteran quarterback at roughly 5 million dollars a season who could start the season if needed. That gives them more flexibility with both who they take at #1 overall and how they handle integrating him into the system.

