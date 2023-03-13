Free Agency: Panthers bring back Bozeman

The Carolina Panthers are set to do something they have not done since 2009: bring back all five starting offensive linemen from the year before. The Panthers agreed to terms today to bring back the last outstanding member of last year’s group, center Bradley Bozeman. The contract is a three-year deal worth $18M. An absolute bargain.

Bozeman replaced Pat Elflein at center six weeks into the 2022 season and the Panthers running game never looked back. Sure, there were some other, minor changes around the team at that time, but Bozeman’s play was one of the few that was met purely with joy from fans.

This puts the team’s entire starting offensive line under contract through at least 2024. How about that for a welcome present for the Panthers first over all pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

A healthy Bozeman is also a sigh of relief for offensive line coach James Campen while starting guards Brady Christensen (broken ankle) and Austin Corbett (ACL tear) will spend much of their offseasons in rehab.