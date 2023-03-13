Free Agency: Panthers sign safety Vonn Bell

The Carolina Panthers have continued their defensive start to NFL free agency by agreeing to terms with veteran strong safety Vonn Bell. Bell is a seven year NFL veteran who spent four years with New Orleans Saints and the last three years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Our friends over at Cincy Jungle described Bell as “one of our best defenders” and are generally lamenting the loss of a 28-year old safety who was a three-time team captain with a reputation for staying healthy. Uncommonly, he also carries the reputation of being a hard hitter.

Bell gives Ejiro some security over the top. He can partner with Xavier Woods in the defensive backfield and free up Jeremy Chinn to roam closer to the line of scrimmage where he made a name for himself as a rookie.

There is no word yet on his contract size or duration, but here’s to hoping the Panthers locked up the young, veteran player for a few years to come.