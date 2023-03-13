Free Agency: Panthers agree to contract terms with defensive tackle Shy Tuttle

According to reports, the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a contract with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

Former Saints DT Shy Tuttle reached agreement with the Panthers on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed at signing, per source. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The Winston-Salem native spent the last four seasons with the Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He started his career as a rotational piece but developed into a regular starter in the last two seasons. Last season he set a career high with 49 tackles and equaled his career high with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

The deal is on par with the expected value of Tuttle according to Spotrac, who set his market value at $6.39 million per year based on similarly productive players at the same position and age.

Tuttle provides depth on the interior defensive line alongside Derrick Brown with Matt Ioannidis set to enter free agency. It’ll be interesting to see how the Panthers plan to use him in more of a 3-4 alignment since Tuttle has played in a 4-3 defense in New Orleans for his whole career.