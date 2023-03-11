Shaq Thompson will remain with the Panthers on a re-worked deal

The Panthers continue to make moves to make cap space, with restructures on Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, and Xavier Woods. Friday’s trade for the number one overall pick also netted about 10 million in cap space with DJ Moore being included in the deal. Now, the biggest question mark of the offseason (cap-wise) is being addressed.

Sources: #Panthers standout LB Shaq Thompson is expected to remain in Carolina on a reworked 2-year deal, as the team keeps one of its leaders. A big week for the Panthers, who traded for the top pick, then retain a top veteran defender for a ninth season. pic.twitter.com/zhNqB2D0HW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

Shaq Thompson’s cap hit was to be about 24.5 million in 2023, which led the Panthers and caused many to question whether his contributions to the team were worth that much. That figure counted as the 2nd highest for outside linebackers in the league, per Spotrac. On a two year deal, the Panthers can likely cut that in half, if not more for 2023.

Having a cash rich owner has its benefits, as the Panthers have and will continue to pay out bonuses to reduce the yearly cap hits for their core contributors. Shaq Thompson might have been overshadowed by breakout star Frankie Luvu, but his presence will be a positive for a defense that will need to step up for a rookie QB in 2023. Sound off in the comments, Panthers fans!

Update:

The Panthers officially confirmed said move during this writing (just my luck!).