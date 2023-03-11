An updated inventory of the Panthers 2023 draft picks

The Carolina Panthers made waves on Friday by trading wide receiver and several draft picks to move from the ninth all the way up to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The specifics of the trade were a little unclear early on, so we’ll use this space to tidy things up.

So first things first, here are the picks the Panthers gave up to move up to number one:

The 9th pick in the 2023 draft

The 61st pick in the 2023 draft

A 2024 first round pick

A 2025 second round pick

Of importance here is the second round pick the Panthers gave up is the worse of the two that they had. It’s one of the several picks they received from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Christian McCaffrey at the trade deadline.

Here are the picks the Panthers currently own in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, pick 1 (1st overall)

Round 2, pick 8 (39th overall)

Round 3, pick 30 (93rd overall)

Round 4, pick 12 (114th overall)

Round 4, pick 30 (132nd overall)

Round 5, pick 10 (145th overall)

Even with the big haul given up to get up the top pick, the Panthers still have a decent chest of picks to work with and pick at least once in each of the first five rounds. In case you were curious, here is what became of their other missing picks: