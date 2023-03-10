The Panthers have been awarded zero compensatory draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL announced all compensatory draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft last night and the Carolina Panthers are set to receive zero of them. 37 picks were accorded to 16 teams, including seven to the San Francisco 49ers.

Compensatory draft picks are awarded based on a complex formula that weighs free agents losses and acquisitions for each franchise as well as for having “a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club.” Five special compensatory picks were awarded for such hires, with the 49ers again pacing the NFL with three.

The Panthers were not expected to beneficiaries of this particular draft mechanism as they have not been, for several years now, notable exporters of free agents, coaches, or executives.

Barring any (and likely) trades in the near future, the Panthers will enter the draft with the following picks:

9th overall, 39th overall, 61st overall, 93rd overall, 114th overall, 132nd overall, 147th overall, 247th overall.