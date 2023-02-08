Keep Sounding: The Panthers coaching staff is starting to come together

The Carolina Panthers have made Frank Reich the franchise’s next head coach. The skeleton of his staff is starting to take shape with a couple of retained coaches and new hires. We talk about it.
- Our thoughts on the hiring of Frank Reich as the team’s head coach
- Having strong opinions about coaching candidates
- Reich landed Ejiro Evero, a highly sought after coach, to be the team’s defensive coordinator
- Duce Staley in a role that is yet to be determined
- The importance of keeping a couple of positional coaches on the staff
- Nepotism vs going outside of the inner circle to assemble a staff
- The temperature of Scott Fitterer’s seat and gauging his performance so far as general manager
- Potential offensive coordinator hires
- Steve Wilks has landed on his feet and got himself a real nice job
- Super Bowl predictions
Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Loading comments...