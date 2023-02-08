 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Keep Sounding: The Panthers coaching staff is starting to come together

Frank Reich is the Panthers new head coach and his staff is starting to take shape.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new

The Carolina Panthers have made Frank Reich the franchise’s next head coach. The skeleton of his staff is starting to take shape with a couple of retained coaches and new hires. We talk about it.

  • Our thoughts on the hiring of Frank Reich as the team’s head coach
  • Having strong opinions about coaching candidates
  • Reich landed Ejiro Evero, a highly sought after coach, to be the team’s defensive coordinator
  • Duce Staley in a role that is yet to be determined
  • The importance of keeping a couple of positional coaches on the staff
  • Nepotism vs going outside of the inner circle to assemble a staff
  • The temperature of Scott Fitterer’s seat and gauging his performance so far as general manager
  • Potential offensive coordinator hires
  • Steve Wilks has landed on his feet and got himself a real nice job
  • Super Bowl predictions

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...