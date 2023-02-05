Panthers hire Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have come to terms with Ejiro Evero to be the team’s next defensive coordinator.

#Panthers agree to terms with Ejiro Evero to become defensive coordinatorhttps://t.co/ViQ27x7UK8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 5, 2023

Ejiro spent last season as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He led a unit that did its very best despite getting next to no support from its offense. They held opposing offenses under 20 points in nine of the team’s first 14 games, though that led to just a 4-10 record. That also contained a midseason trade of Bradley Chubb, who was one of the most disruptive players on that unit.

Prior to his time in Denver, he spent four seasons under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams coaching the safeties before being promoted to passing game coordinator. He also spent time with the Packers and 49ers previously.

Of note—according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Broncos wanted to keep Evero on new coach Sean Payton’s staff. Evero wanted a fresh start and chose Carolina over several other options.