Carolina hires Adrian Wilson as VP of Player Personnel

With the coaching staff largely filled out, the Panthers have turned their attention to beefing up their front office staff. This week they have announced the hiring of Adrian Wilson as Vice President of Player Personnel. Wilson held the same role for the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after six prior seasons in their scouting department. He spent much of the last season in the role of co-interim general manager for the Cardinals, as well.

This will be Wilson’s first NFL stop outside of Arizona. He played safety for the Cardinals for 12 seasons, from 2001 to 2012, and was selected to five Pro Bowls in that time. The humidity of the Carolinas won’t be too much of a shock for him, however, as he grew up in High Point, North Carolina and started at strong safety for the NC State Wolfpack his sophomore and junior years there.

Wilson, like a number of recent hires in Charlotte, shouldn’t be expected to stay around for long. His is an up-and-coming name in the NFL and he doesn’t have a lot of promotions left in front of him before he’ll draw interest for a general manager role elsewhere around the league.