Derek Carr to meet with Panthers at NFL Combine

A meeting between Derek Carr and and the Carolina Panthers has been confirmed for this week in Indianapolis by Ian Rapoport and Joe Person. Much of the team’s brass, including general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich, are in Indiana this week for the annual NFL Combine.

Panthers will meet with Derek Carr this week in Indianapolis, per league source. @RapSheet first.



Not unexpected from an owner desperate for a QB and a general manager who says he will be in on every deal. — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 28, 2023

The city likes makes a convenient meeting place for Carr, as multiple other quarterback-needy teams will also be there. That includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons as all four NFC South teams are looking for an upgrade at quarterback.

Meeting with Carr does not mean the Panthers aren’t still interested in drafted a rookie quarterback. They simply are in a position where they need to turn over every rock under the sun to find an answer for next season. Carr is easily the best quarterback currently on the free agent market in the NFL. That’s not to say that he is particularly good or that he will be able to interest the Panthers in his services during their meeting.

Carr is a nine year veteran of the NFL, having spent his entire career with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders. We’ll have more on his fit with the Panthers if interest between the two parties heats up, but one way or another, he is likely to be a quarterback that Panthers fans will be watching at least twice a season.