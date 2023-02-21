Carolina Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

Over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers announced that they re-signed long snapper JJ Jansen to a one year contract.

Jansen passed John Kasay for the franchise’s all time record in games played last season. He’ll run away with that record this season with no one even appearing in his rearview mirror.

He’s been one of the most consistent and reliable long snappers since the Panthers acquired him for a conditional seventh round pick in 2009. You’d be hard pressed to find an errant snap on his resume, and he hasn’t missed a game in his time with the Panthers. His 226 career appearances are more than half of the team’s entire history.

In an interesting bit of symmetry that Darin Gantt pointed out in his news piece, Jansen was on the roster when new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was the team’s backup quarterback. With Dom Capers on the present staff, Jansen will have played under every Panthers coach except for George Seifert.