Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, make other hires

The staff continues to come together nicely.

By Jonathan DeLong
/ new
NFL: AUG 26 Rams Training Camp Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown to be their next offensive coordinator.

Brown has spent the last three seasons in various roles with the Rams offense under Sean McVay. He first came on as a running backs coach in 2020. He earned a promotion to assistant head coach along with the running backs coach role in 2021 before moving to tight ends coach last season. He was a candidate for the Texans head coaching position this hiring cycle.

Prior to that, he bounced around the college ranks as a running backs coach.

He'll head an offense that recently added former Colts assistant Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator.

