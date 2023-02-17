Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, make other hires

The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown to be their next offensive coordinator.

#Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinatorhttps://t.co/OzFoi8C0zX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 17, 2023

Brown has spent the last three seasons in various roles with the Rams offense under Sean McVay. He first came on as a running backs coach in 2020. He earned a promotion to assistant head coach along with the running backs coach role in 2021 before moving to tight ends coach last season. He was a candidate for the Texans head coaching position this hiring cycle.

Prior to that, he bounced around the college ranks as a running backs coach.

He'll head an offense that recently added former Colts assistant Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator.