Panthers name Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator on offense

The Carolina Panthers have named Parks Frazier as their passing game coordinator. No, they still have not named an offensive coordinator. Whoever that ends up being should have an easy on boarding process as they won’t have many assistant positions left to fill.

Frazier began his NFL career as Frank Reich’s assistant, not assistant coach, in Indianapolis. This was after playing his college ball at Murray State and several years after that as an assistant coach for various college programs. He worked his way from there on to the coaching staff, up to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday elevated Frazier to interim offensive coordinator after Reich was fired by the Colts this past season.

Passing game coordinator is a significant step up for Frazier, as full time gigs go, but it is in line with the trajectory of his career so far. He was described as recently as 2021 as Reich’s “right hand man” in the Colts building.

The Panthers keep hiring guys that are highly thought of, either by themselves or around the league. With a few big puzzle pieces left to fit in, it’s hard to say for now just how the whole picture will turn out.