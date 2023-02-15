 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers reportedly hiring Jonathan Cooley as defensive backs coach

Cooley has spent the previous three seasons with the Rams and has experience working with Ejiro Evero.

By Jonathan DeLong
NFL: AUG 19 Rams Training Camp Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly hiring Jonathan Cooley to be the team’s next defensive backs coach.

Cooley has spent the last three seasons with the Rams after a somewhat rapid rise through the coaching world. His first coaching job was the cornerbacks coach at Millikin University in 2011. He climbed through the ranks almost year over year before finally getting an NFL job in 2020 with the Rams as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

He served as defensive quality control for his first two seasons before being promoted to defensive backs coach for the 2022 season. He filled the void left when Ejiro Evero went to Denver after working under the now-Panthers defensive coordinator for two seasons.

Cooley has a Master’s Degree in sports leadership, which is a cool little notch on the resume.

It’s hard to have a strong opinion of who Cooley is as a coach with the limited information we have about him. But he came from a well coached organization in the Rams, and the speed with which he’s risen from position coach at Division III Millikin to position coach in the NFL suggests he knows what he’s doing.

