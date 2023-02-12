Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

The 2022 NFL season comes to a close when the Chiefs and Eagles square off for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams met, the Chiefs took care of business in a 42-30 victory in Week 4 of the 2021 season. The Chiefs lead the all-time series between the two teams 5-4 and have won the last three straight meetings. The Eagles have never beaten Andy Reid since he left Philadelphia for Kansas City after the 2012 season.

Both teams finished the 2022 season with a 14-3 record, and both teams earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. To reach the Super Bowl, the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round and the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and the Eagles defeated the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round and the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles are the designated home team for this year’s Super Bowl.

Below you will find all the information you need to follow the action as it happens live.

Game day information

What: Super Bowl LVII

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

TV: FOX; Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Streaming: FuboTV, Fox Sports Live (tv login req.)

Odds: Chiefs +1.5, Eagles -1.5 | O/U 51 | Moneyline: Chiefs +105, Eagles -125

Game odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miscellaneous information

This is the first time since 2005 that the FOX broadcast of the Super Bowl will not be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen take the booth for their first Super Bowl as a broadcast team.

The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna. Justina Miles will provide the American Sign Language (ASL) rendition of the halftime show.

The national anthem will be performed by Chris Stapleton. Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in ASL.

America the Beautiful will be performed by Babyface. Colin Denny will perform America the Beautiful in ASL.

Lift Every Voice and Sing will be performed by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Justina Miles will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing in ASL.

Super Bowl performance information courtesy of CBS Sports.