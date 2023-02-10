The Panthers have hired Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach and Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The Panthers coaching staff continues to take shape.

Frank Reich's updated staff:

QB - Josh McCown

OL - James Campen

Off TBD - Duce Staley

DC - Ejiro Evero

Sr. def. asst. - Dom Capers

LB - Peter Hansen

ST - Chris Tabor — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 11, 2023

While the offensive coordinator search will likely continue after the conclusion of this weekend’s Super Bowl, they’ve found their new quarterbacks coach in former Cardinals/Lions/Raiders/Dolphins/Panthers/49ers/Bears/Buccaneers/Browns/Jets/Eagles/Texans quarterback Josh McCown. McCown spent 18 years in the league as a starting and backup quarterback. In recent years, even prior to his retirement from the NFL, McCown was a high school coach. Curiously, he seemed to be in the running for the Houston Texans head coaching job in 2022, before the job ended up going to long time NFL coach Lovie Smith. McCown brings a heck of a lot of quarterback experience to the room for whatever quarterback the Panthers bring in to develop for the franchise’s future.

Then, we have another move on the defensive side, as former Panthers head coach and more famously defensive coordinator for the Steelers and Packers Dom Capers has also returned to the fold. Capers has been a defensive assistant since his firing from an 8 year tenure as defensive coordinator for the Packers, jumping from 4 other teams to the Panthers now since 2019.

The message and objective continues to be clear; bring in people with a proven resume for the next Panthers regime. Dom Capers boasts a giant coaching background, and worked with new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in the past. McCown hasn’t held an NFL coaching job just yet, but 18 years in the league mostly holding a clipboard behind other starting quarterbacks is experience all in itself. You don’t stick around that long in a quarterback room as a back up without bringing other value to the table.

What are your thoughts on these hires, Panthers fans?