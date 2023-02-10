Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-Eagles to win Super Bowl 57

Well, folks, we made it. The 2022 season was a wild ride for the NFL and moreso for the long suffering Panthers fans who had to watch the disintegration of the Matt Rhule era in Charlotte. Let’s hope this is the last time I have to type that name.

Since then, the Panthers have hired a new head coach and made significant progress on building a new staff with talented, professional coaches. For perhaps the first time this season, Panthers fans can let go of some of the dread that we have become use to over the off season and just watch the big game on Sunday night in peace.

That brings us to the Super Bowl, a powerhouse match up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs may have the top offense in the league through the regular season, but their defense has kept many an opponent in a game. They lost a few that way, but, most embarrassingly, barely beat Russell Wilson’s Broncos because their defense couldn’t keep him contained. Heck, even the Panthers managed that one last year.

Of course, the 14-3 Eagles hardly look better on paper. Their losses against the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders are hardly befitting a Championship caliber team.

All joking aside, these two teams are clearly the class of the NFL. Both have top three offenses in terms of both points and yards and proved that was more than just fluffed stats by beating the rest of the best through the playoffs.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

There are clearly mixed opinions in our writer’s room on how this game is going to go, but one of the benefits of being the one to actually write this post is that I’m the only who gets to defend my opinion. Sucks to suck, Brian.

I’m taking the Eagles in a high scoring game because, by the numbers, they have the edge in scoring offense. The Eagles converted their red zone possessions into touchdowns at a 67.8% rate, while the Chiefs technically topped that with a 69.4% conversion rate. Over the course of the whole season, that’s the difference of a couple of scores one way or the other, I’ll take that difference as a virtual tie in a head-to-head match up.

These two teams are not tied in red zone defense. The Eagles allowed 29 touchdowns on 55 attempts by their opponents, or a 52.7% red zone conversion rate. That’s good for 12th in the league. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have allowed 37 touchdowns on an identical 55 attempts by their opponents. That’s “good” for a 67.3% conversion rate and 31st in the entire 32-team National Football League.

I know football isn’t as simple as a couple of statistics, but sometimes it does boil down to the slightest of edges. The Eagles are massively better at defending in the red zone then the Chiefs and both teams are expected to spend a lot of team in each other’s red zone. That should, based on past performance, translate to more points scored by the Eagles than the Chiefs.

I know this one is hard for Panthers fans, particularly those of you who grew up watching Ron Rivera, but the team that scores more points wins the game.