Panthers vs Bears Final Injury Report: Marquis Haynes set to make season debut

The Panthers are once again banged up as they take on the Bears in a short week. However, they are getting some reinforcements on defense tonight in Marquis Haynes, making his season debut. It couldn’t have come at a better time, though more on that shortly. Let’s dive in.

Panthers Injury Report

OLB Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), CB CJ Henderson (concussion), WR Laviska Shenault (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) - Out, WR DJ Chark (elbow) - Doubtful: The Panthers are again missing a key defender this week, as an already banged up Brian Burns sustained a concussion on Sunday. CJ Henderson also sustained a concussion, meaning that’s two starters out this week. Shenault continues to heal from his ankle injury and Sullivan was valuable tight end depth but sustained a shoulder injury as well. I expect Troy Hill to be starting at CB. I also went ahead and threw WR DJ Chark in here as being doubtful on a short week is almost assuredly meaning he won’t play.

The Panthers are again missing a key defender this week, as an already banged up Brian Burns sustained a concussion on Sunday. CJ Henderson also sustained a concussion, meaning that’s two starters out this week. Shenault continues to heal from his ankle injury and Sullivan was valuable tight end depth but sustained a shoulder injury as well. I expect Troy Hill to be starting at CB. I also went ahead and threw WR DJ Chark in here as being doubtful on a short week is almost assuredly meaning he won’t play. S Xavier Woods (thigh), S Vonn Bell (Quadriceps) - Questionable: The Panthers have a chance to return both starting safeties to the lineup this week, however I’d say Woods is truly questionable having only logged a limited practice on Wednesday. Marquis Haynes was listed as questionable on their injury report, however it was announced he would play tonight.

RB Raheem Blackshear (ankle), OT Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), OLB Marquis Haynes (back), TE Tommy Tremble (shoulder) - No Designation/Active: Thankfully, Frankie Luvu will be able to join Haynes in trying to get some edge rush going. Ikem, Tremble, and Blackshear all practiced in all practiced in full this week and their status was never really in doubt.

Bears Injury Report

QB Justin Fields (thumb), LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), OL Nate Davis (ankle), DB Terell Smith (illness), RB Khari Blasingame (concussion) - Out: Fields was officially listed as doubtful, however it was announced early in the week he wasn’t going to play as he continues his missed game streak to to an injury to his throwing hand. UDFA Tyson Bagent gets another start. Nate Davis is currently the Bears starting RG, which should help the interior, along with missing Blasingame, their starting FB. Edmunds is also a starting linebacker.

Fields was officially listed as doubtful, however it was announced early in the week he wasn’t going to play as he continues his missed game streak to to an injury to his throwing hand. UDFA Tyson Bagent gets another start. Nate Davis is currently the Bears starting RG, which should help the interior, along with missing Blasingame, their starting FB. Edmunds is also a starting linebacker. RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), WR Equanemious St. Brown (hamstring) - Questionable: I think all of these guys play, as none of them missed any practices.

I think all of these guys play, as none of them missed any practices. TE Cole Kmet (knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) - No Injury Designation: Two starting DBs for the Bears and their best receiving tight end are playing, which means their secondary and receiving offense are about as healthy as they can get.

You excited for tonight, Panthers fans?