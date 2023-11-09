Panthers Reacts Results: A precipitous and earned drop in fan confidence

Fan confidence in the current direction of the Carolina Panthers is at a season low after the team lost their seventh game, this time to the Indianapolis Colts. Only 12% of fans are confident that their favorite team is still headed in the right direction.

You can almost feel the whiplash.

A 1-7 start is one thing on a season, but I think fans are responding more to the consistent lack of success the Panthers have experienced for years now. There are kids wearing Panthers jerseys in kindergarten who were not alive when the Panthers last had a winning season. Actually, that may not be true. There are certainly kids wearing other teams’ jerseys, though.

The Panthers have done everything possible, short of winning, to raise the hopes of their fans in recent years. I don’t know what’s next for them, but I do know it won’t help until something changes that has a positive impact on their on field product.

