Player prop bets for Panthers vs Bears

Welcome back to Week 9 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

Every week we try to steer you towards some of the safer, or wilder, bets that you can make on this team. This week, the Panthers are looking to cement their second ever losing streak under Frank Reich and Bryce Young. Because of that and the generally chaotic nature of Thursday Night Football, we’re going to advise you to steer clear of most Panthers players. It’s not like the Chicago Bears are much better equipped here, so we’re not sending you their way either. Here are some other options for you:

1st CAR Panthers Drive Result -

Punt (-135) / Field Goal Attempt (+340) / Touchdown (+475) / Turnover/Downs/Safety (+550)

Basically, nobody is expecting the Panthers to get off to a hot start and I agree. The most tempting of the money making bets is the field goal attempt, as the team is usually good for a couple of those a game.

To Score 1st - CAR Panthers (+110) / CHI Bears (-130)

The Bears are the favorite for a reason here, but I do wish there was an option to put money down for a zero-zero tie. That seems as likely to me as anything else at this point.

Eddie Piñeiro Kicking Pts - O/U 5.5 (-130/+100)

Welcome back to the most consistent bet in the Carolinas. Until Young and company can turn their sporadic drives into consistent touchdowns then we can expect Piñeiro to get plenty of work kicking disappointing field goals.