Panthers vs Bears ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks

As a kindness for ruining so many weekends this season, the Carolina Panthers are playing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. That leaves this weekend blessedly free for fall yard work, family outings, or watching other, more coherent, NFL teams play actual professional football games.

In the mean time, we have to watch these guys pull whatever they can together on a short week with no identity to fall back on on offense and a wildly different roster, as it is every week, on defense. I was at first flabbergasted when the rest of the staff picked the Panthers to beat the Bears this week, but then Brian explained it to me:

“It’s Thursday Night Football. It never makes any sense.”

Fair enough, Brian.

To put some additional logic in their defense, the Bears are either starting Tyson Bagent, a UDFA rookie, in his fourth game or Justin Fields, who has been rehabbing an injury to the thumb on throwing hand. Instability at the quarterback position is rarely a formula for success.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.