Panthers Reacts Week 10: the roller coaster continues

Fan confidence swelled last week with 63% of y’all confident in the team’s direction coming off of Frank Reich’s inaugural win against the Houston Texans. That was the highest it has been this season since the Week 1 loss (71%) against the Atlanta Falcons.

I expect that number to be different this week.

This week’s combination of a loss and a short turnaround to face the team holding the Panthers first round draft pick next year is certainly not going to brighten any moods. The Panthers looked like an objectively bad and dysfunctional football team against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Nobody expects them to look better after three days of ‘rest’ on the road.

Well, how about it, Panthers fans? How confident are you now that the Carolina Panthers are heading in the right direction?

