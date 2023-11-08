Panthers vs Bears offensive preview

The Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday night football in a game that will sure captivate the greater NFL audience assuming Al Michaels doesn’t fall asleep or something. Both teams have spent the entire season near the bottom of the league and are in various states of disarray.

This offensive preview is one of weakness vs weakness. The Bears defense hasn’t been good over the course of the whole season, but the Panthers offense has proven to be matchup-proof. They struggle against everybody. If there’s one silver lining we can turn to, it’s that Thursday night games can get weird. Maybe the lack of game planning from either team will somehow work out for the Panthers.

The dark cloud inside that silver lining is that for as bad as the Bears defense has been for the better part of the last few seasons, they’ve actually played pretty well lately. Aside from a blowout loss to the Chargers last Sunday night, the defense has been effective for the last four weeks or so. Like the Panthers, their offense is dropping the ball (literally) and making life difficult for the Panthers. With that said, here is what the Panthers offense is going to need to do to come out with the win in Chicago:

Root really, really hard for the defense. At this point the offense needs some big plays from the other units to help them get points on the board. We don’t know who will be at quarterback for the Bears on Thursday, but this key is the same either way. The Tyson Bagent experiment was cool for one game, but he’s thrown five interceptions to just two touchdowns over his last two games and also lost a fumble. Justin Fields may make his return from a thumb injury, but it’s a thumb injury and he was already turnover prone before the injury, turning the ball over seven times in five full games to start the season. The Panthers best chance of offensive success is getting the ball with short fields, so it’s vital that the defense help with that.

At this point the offense needs some big plays from the other units to help them get points on the board. We don’t know who will be at quarterback for the Bears on Thursday, but this key is the same either way. The Tyson Bagent experiment was cool for one game, but he’s thrown five interceptions to just two touchdowns over his last two games and also lost a fumble. Justin Fields may make his return from a thumb injury, but it’s a thumb injury and he was already turnover prone before the injury, turning the ball over seven times in five full games to start the season. The Panthers best chance of offensive success is getting the ball with short fields, so it’s vital that the defense help with that. Let Bryce cook. Or learn. Or something. The Bears actually have the best run defense in the NFL on a per-play basis. They allow just 3.3 yards per carry, which is best in the NFL. Right up there with other juggernauts like the Patriots and Texans. Meanwhile, their pass defense allows the 10th most yards per pass attempt at 7.2. They’re last in the league with 10 sacks all season, and their 103.3 passer rating allowed is second worst in the league. The way to beat this defense is clearly through the air. The Panthers haven’t shown they can beat anyone through the air, and they’ve struggled against similarly weak defenses, but theoretically, this is the way to win the game. Trying to establish the run against the league’s best run defense probably won’t help much.

The Bears actually have the best run defense in the NFL on a per-play basis. They allow just 3.3 yards per carry, which is best in the NFL. Right up there with other juggernauts like the Patriots and Texans. Meanwhile, their pass defense allows the 10th most yards per pass attempt at 7.2. They’re last in the league with 10 sacks all season, and their 103.3 passer rating allowed is second worst in the league. The way to beat this defense is clearly through the air. The Panthers haven’t shown they can beat anyone through the air, and they’ve struggled against similarly weak defenses, but theoretically, this is the way to win the game. Trying to establish the run against the league’s best run defense probably won’t help much. Take care of the ball. The Panthers gave two touchdowns to the Colts defense in a game they lost by two touchdowns. The defense has been strong in recent weeks, but they can’t stop the other team if they score while the defense is on the sideline.

It’s a prime time game so everyone-ish will be watching. Hopefully the Panthers don’t embarrass themselves, and hopefully Bryce Young shows some mettle and bounces back from last week’s howler. We’ll see.