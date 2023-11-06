Panthers vs. Bears Week 10 opening odds

The Carolina Panthers have a short turn around after a demoralizing loss to the Indianapolis Colts yesterday. They are set to face the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football this week.

That means no time for Bryce Young to dwell on the two pick-sixes and third interception he threw yesterday. No time for the offensive line to dwell on the four sacks and seven quarterback hits they surrendered. No time for that entire unit to realize that they scored 25 fewer points than the Colts last three opponents averaged. And, of course, no time for the defense to realize that they might be without Brian Burns (concussion) and more as they begin another week aggressively short handed.

I;m dwelling on all of that here because I am actually shocked that the Bears are only barely favored at home this week by our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook.

Here are the Panthers Week 10 opening odds against the Colts:

Week 10

Spread

Panthers: +3

Bears: -3

O/U

40

Moneyline

Panthers: +130

Bears: -148

Remember that home-field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Colts would be favored on a neutral field by 5.5 points.