Chargers vs Jets: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to level out a disappointing season as they visit the New York Jets for Monday Night Football. The Jets are having a shockingly better-than-expected season under quarterback Zach Wilson, while Justin Herbert’s Chargers have left room to improve in each game.

Neither franchise is exactly demanding national attention with their play, but this could end up being a sneakily good game between two teams motivated to claw their way into AFC relevance.

I’m going out on a limb this week by predicting the Chargers win a shoot out, while the rest of our staff are here to provide you with more staid advice.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.