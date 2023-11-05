Panthers 13 Colts 27: Bryce Young throws three interceptions in the loss

Bryce Young threw three interceptions in an ugly Carolina Panthers loss to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-13.

First Quarter

The game got off to an unceremonious start with both teams trading three-and-outs. There was a blip of excitement after the Colts muffed the punt after the Panthers second three-and-out, but the Panthers only picked up one first down before punting it again anyway. The Panthers defense would have forced a punt, but the punt unit jumped offsides and extended the drive. A questionable unnecessary roughness penalty on a late slide by Gardner Minshew, and a few runs and screens set the Colts up on the goal line as the quarter came to an end.

Second Quarter

The Panthers defense held. They stuffed Jonathan Taylor on a second down run, then a false start pushed the Colts back. The coverage held up long enough for Minshew to fall down and throw the ball out of bounds, leading to a field goal. Another impotent Panthers drive was followed by another Colts drive extended by a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty on third down, and the Colts capitalized with a touchdown.

Raheem Blackshear provided a jolt with a big kickoff return, and then two big runs by Chuba Hubbard set the Panthers up in field goal range. A Miles Sanders drop and a continued inability to give Bryce Young time short circuited the drive there though, and Eddy Pineiro knocked it home for the Panthers first points of the game.

The Colts worked up the field for a second field goal and gave the ball back with just under a minute to play. The Panthers tried to move the ball, but Bryce Young rushed a pass with a defender bearing down and it was picked off and returned for a touchdown to put the Colts up 20-3 at the half.

Third Quarter

The defense did their job coming out intermission. They forced a quick Colts punt with a third down sack. Miles Sanders had his best drive as a Panther, running and receiving the ball all the way down the field. The drive was capped off by a touchdown where Young found DJ Chark open in the flat.

The defense held up again and forced another pretty quick punt. The third quarter ended with the Panthers committing a false start on 3rd and 1.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter started the same way the third ended, with a Panthers false start. Bryce Young found Hayden Hurst with a deep corner route to get the offense rolling again, but an errant screen pass was picked off and taken for the second pick six of the game.

The Panthers were able to drive into field goal range and pull a little closer. The defense had a chance to get off the field in three plays, but two defensive penalties extended the drive. It gave the Colts a chance to run another play, and on that play, Brian Burns was injured. The defense still got off the field a couple plays later, but Young's third pick all but ended the game.

Overview

Just an ugly gross game. The running backs looked good and the defense did all they could, but it was not an entertaining game to watch.

The Panthers will have a truncated week of practice before taking on the Bears on Thursday night.