Eagles vs Chiefs: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread

Monday Night Football gets what might be the best game of the year: The reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the 2023 runner up Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Both teams are playing strong this season at 7-2 and 8-1 respectively, with their quarterbacks leading a core of talent to success in successive seasons. This is what well built teams look like, just in case any fans of the Carolina Panthers are confused or were wanting to ask about Super Bowl “hangovers.”

Despite all of that, expect much of tonight’s broadcast to focus on the social lives of various members of each team. Something about growing the brand.

