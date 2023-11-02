Titans vs Steelers: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

The AFC this year is a conference of titans, featuring the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins, and the Baltimore Ravens. Thursday Night Football this week features two of the other AFC teams, namely the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers (4-3) are mildly above .500, but have been struggling to find their offensive footing all season. Meanwhile, the Titans (3-4) finally let rookie quarterback Will Levis off the bench and he turned in an eye-popping four touchdown debut as a starter.

How will that affect our picks this week? Apparently it depends on who you ask.

*It's just a table, but it's a pretty table.

