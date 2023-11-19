Week 12 opening odds

The Carolina Panthers are mild road underdogs in Week 12 to the Tennessee Titans. That should tell you just how bad the 3-7 Titans have been this season. The Panthers won’t be favored again this season, but -4 point dogs to Tennessee might be as good as they get.

This game is technically winnable for Carolina. Their improved running game combined with a less effective (than Dallas) Titans pass rush could allow the offense to string together as many as two scoring drives.

There is no word, yet, on whether or not changes will be coming for the Panthers, but they can’t exactly get worse.

Anyhow, if any of you sickos are still betting money on anything other than the Panthers losing, take a look at the opening odds from Draftkings Sportsbook below.

Week 12

Spread

Panthers: +4

Titans: -4

O/U

37.5

Moneyline

Panthers: +160

Titans: -192

Remember that home-field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Titans, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Titans would be favored on a neutral field by one whole point. Given the Panthers unchallenged status as the worst team in the NFL, this is Draftkings saying that they expect one heck of a bad game on Sunday.