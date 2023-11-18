Panthers vs Cowboys: Final Injury Report

The Panthers injury riddled defense continues its struggles this week going against a high powered Dallas Cowboys offense. Let’s dive in to the trouble.

Panthers Injury Report

OLB Marquis Haynes (back), CB CJ Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion) - Out: Just after getting Marquis Haynes back from injured/reserve last week, he will be out, leaving the Panthers edge position once again thin and short-handed. CB Jaycee Horn was activated from IR this week, however they have deemed he isn’t ready to play. This issue is exacerbated by CJ Henderson missing another game with his concussion, so the Panthers will be playing depth pieces at cornerback. Hurst suffered a concussion last week, though he hasn’t been the effective receiver the Panthers expected when they signed him in free agency.

WR Laviska Shenault (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (calf), S Xavier Woods (thigh) - Questionable: Ian Thomas was activated off of IR this week and likely could play after logging a limited practice on Friday. That would help significantly in the blocking department with Hurst out. Sullivan should be active as well for the TE room after logging two full practices. Shenault hasn't played in quite awhile but he could also see his first action back, though the Panthers are bringing him along slowly. Woods appears to be ready to play as well. The Panthers secondary will need all the help it can get.

No Injury Designation: Brian Burns and DJ Chark finished the week without a designation, meaning the defense will have its best edge rusher back and the offense will have its speed threat back. Taylor Moton and Austin Corbett also got their regular time off as they continue to fight through injuries. Bryce Young popped up with some soreness on the injury report but he's going to start, whether he finishes the game (Cowboys pass rush is scary) is a different matter.

Cowboys Injury Report

While the Cowboys official site doesn’t actually have injury designations, everyone on their injury report practiced in full this week aside from OT Tyron Smith, who was given a rest day and fully practiced Friday. So yeah, the Cowboys are about as healthy as they could be heading into Charlotte.

Good times!