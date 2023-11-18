Panthers vs Cowboys: Week 11 picks

There’s no intrigue this week as every CSR staff member—and probably ever other Tallysight user, NFL observer, and human learning English with Duolingo—has picked the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Carolina Panthers in Dallas’ first road home game of the season. Seriously, expect more Tony Romo jerseys in the stands at Bank of America Stadium than Panthers fans.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only other NFC South team playing on Sunday and they are going to risk Todd Bowles and his entire staff’s jobs by playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.