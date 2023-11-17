Panthers Transactions - Week 11: Can Tae Davis provide a spark at linebacker?

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week:

11/15 - Signed TE Jordan Matthews to the practice squad

The converted wide receiver to tight end was released on 11/13 then resigned to the practice squad two days later.

11/14 - Signed T David Sharpe and LB Tae Davis to the 53-man roster.

Sharpe had seen game action with four teams over five seasons before arriving in Carolina this year. He had bounced around the Panthers active roster and practice squad this season and played limited special teams snaps over two games this season before being added to the 53-man roster.

Tae Davis has appeared in 53 games (five starts) going back to 2018 with career totals 59 tackles and two sacks. He was recently waived by the Atlanta Falcons after appearing in eight games with two tackles for them this season before the Panthers snapped him up.

11/14 - Released G Calvin Throckmorton and G Deonte Brown

Throckmorton’s release came as a bit of a surprise since he had started seven of the nine games in which he appeared this season. While Austin Corbett recently returned at right guard, many Panthers fans thought Throckmorton would slide into a reserve role instead of being an outright release.

Deonte Brown was a sixth round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 draft. At 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds with an Alabama pedigree there were hopes he could be a late-round steal. Alas, his career with the Panthers consistent of just three games before being released from the practice squad.

11/13 - Released S Matthias Farley and TE Jordan Matthews

Farley had nine tackles over five games with the Panthers this season. Matthews would be re-signed by the Panthers shortly after his release.

11/13 - Designated CB Jaycee Horn and TE Ian Thomas to return from injured reserve

Hooray! Reinforcements! But the old “too little, too late” adage applies here.

11/13 - Signed OLB Eku Leota to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed OT David Sharpe to the practice squad

Leota has appeared in three games for the Panthers this season with three tackles before being signed to the active roster. Sharpe joined the practice squad only to be signed to the active roster the following day.

11/10 - Signed DT Rashard Lawrence to the practice squad

The 6-foot-2, 308-pound run stuffer was originally a fourth round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He started 13 of 25 games over three seasons with the Cardinals with 30 tackles and a forced fumble. He’s an intriguing addition to the practice squad.