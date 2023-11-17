Keep Sounding Podcast: Everything is bad and now the Panthers play the Cowboys

We decided to do a podcast this week, just like the last time the Carolina Panthers switched play callers. We made this decision independent of that one, so it’s just a happy little coincidence. We touch on that a little bit in the show, but it’s not the main point of focus. Here are the highlights so you know what you’re listening for:
- Is the play caller switch a sign of panic or a sign of disorganization? Or is it both? Or is it neither?
- The disastrous offense through this season and how little the offensive play caller has affected it
- Another reference to a Bryce Young stat that’s mostly a good thing for Young but also a huge indictment on the Panthers offense, which he shares some blame in
- The likelihood that Frank Reich is a one and done head coach and whether or not we think the team should consider that option
- Ejiro Evero’s defense and him shining in an otherwise disastrous season
- A little preview of the Cowboys game and score predictions
