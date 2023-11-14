Panthers release G Calvin Throckmorton

The Panthers offensive line continues its moving parts going into this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Panthers making a change to their offensive line, cutting veteran Calvin Throckmorton, who started the last seven games at guard.

Replacement options include Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays, both of whom have started games this season. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 14, 2023

Throckmorton was thrust into the starting lineup after the Panthers suffered a season ending injury to LG Brady Christensen early on in the season, and dealt with injury woes and performance issues between rookie Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays. It appears the Panthers decided to pull the plug on Throckmorton starting now that Austin Corbett is going into his 3rd game starting in 2023 following his knee injury that kept him out most of the season. The left guard position has been a revolving door with Chandler Zavala, Cade Mays, and even Throckmorton getting some time there in various degrees. While it isn’t entirely clear yet who will start, it seems the likely avenue would be to put Zavala back in at left guard, the place Throckmorton occupied for the last few games. The Panthers corresponding move was to add OT David Sharpe from the practice squad.

