Week 11 opening odds

You’ll never guess who is favored in this weeks game between the (1-8) Carolina Panthers and the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys. I’ll give you a hint: Carolina is back at home this week and looking to build on their second losing streak of the 2023 season.

After how the Cowboys looked last night, I think the lines below are generous. Even the over/under seems achievable by Dallas alone in the second half, once the Panthers defense is tired and presumably missing another starter.

Anyhow, if any of you sickos are still betting money on anything other than the Panthers losing, take a look at the opening odds from Draftkings Sportsbook below.

Week 11

Spread

Cowboys: -11

Panthers: +11

O/U

42

Moneyline

Panthers: +400

Cowboys: -535

Remember that home-field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Cowboys would be favored on a neutral field by 14 points.