Week 10 Game Picks

Congratulations on another Sunday in the 2023 NFL Season that is free of Carolina Panthers ‘football’. Plenty of professional teams are playing today, including the rest of the NFC South.

And speaking of our division leaders, oh, how the might have fallen. The 5-4 New Orleans Saints hold a bare lead over the challenging 4-5 Atlanta Falcons and the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are all -2.5 point favorites over their opponents, with the Falcons and the Saints traveling to the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings, respectively. The Bucs are the only team staying home this week, where they will host Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans.

Of these six teams, only the Saints and the Bucs are still playing their projected starter at quarterback from the off season. That’s due to a combination of bad talent and bad injuries, but it all sums up to worse football.

