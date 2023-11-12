Panthers Transactions - Week 10: What do you think about “Big Play” Mike Strachan?

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week.

11/09 - Activated WR Mike Strachan via standard elevation (Week 10). The 6-foot-5 third year pro had a sweet 45-yard reception against the Bears in his first action with the Panthers. Let’s hope he can make some strides from here and push for time in a very weak wide receiver room.

11/09 - Activated OLB Eku Leota via standard elevation (Week 10). He played 32 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams against the Bears with two tackles. He has now appeared in the Panthers last three games which are the first three of his NFL career.

11/09 - Released OT David Sharpe. He appeared in just nine special teams snaps over two games with the Panthers before his release.

11/07 - Panthers sign LB Ace Eley to practice squad. The undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech reportedly had a tryout during Carolina’s rookie minicamp.

11/07 - Panthers elevate TE Jordan Matthews to active roster from practice squad. The converted wide receiver played 19 special teams snaps.

11/07 - Placed LB Luiji Vilainon and OLB Chandler Wooten on injured reserve.

11/07 - Panthers sign LB Blake Martinez to practice squad. Martinez began his career in 2016 with the Green Bay Packers and recorded 69 tackles his rookie year, then he went absolutely nuts. Over the next four seasons his tackle totals were 144, 144, 155, and 151 in 2020. But between 2021 and 2022 he appeared in a total of just seven games with 43 tackles. He then famously retired after last season to pursue selling Pokemon cards full time before recently getting caught up in a heavily publicized Pokemon card selling scandal. With his Pokemon business in the tank, Martinez is looking to rekindle his NFL career and of course it would be with the 2023 Panthers.

11/06 - Panthers OLB Marquis Haynes designated to return from injured reserve. Haynes saw his first action of the 2023 season against the Bears with 17 defensive snaps and three on special teams. He recorded one tackle.

11/06 - Panthers add RB Spencer Brown to the practice squad. Brown has been added and dropped from the Panthers roster about a hundred times over the past two years. He’s now back.

11/06 - Placed RB Tarik Cohen on practice squad injured reserve. Cohen’s feel-good comeback attempt will be placed on hold for at least the next four weeks due to a hamstring issue.

11/05 - Placed OLB Justin Houston on injured reserve. The 34-year-old veteran has just nine tackles and half a sack through seven games played this season.