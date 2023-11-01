Panthers vs Colts: Offensive preview

The Carolina Panthers offense scored enough points to get the team its first win of the 2023 season. It wasn’t a lot of points, and it wasn’t the prettiest game, but it was enough. ‘Enough’ is a major accomplishment for this team this season.
Besides avoiding the infamy of being a winless team, the most satisfying part of the win was probably the play of Bryce Young relative to his counterpart, second overall pick CJ Stroud. The decision between Stroud and Young in the 2023 NFL Draft was a hotly contested one in the media and among fans. It only got hotter when Stroud came strong out of the gate while early returns on Young were not good. However, Young flipped the script on Sunday, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. Stroud meanwhile threw for just 140 yards averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.
This week was supposed to be another head-to-head between rookie quarterbacks, but Anthony Richardson just can’t stop getting hurt. He’s out for the season with a shoulder injury, so it’s all the Bryce Young show now. Fortunately for Bryce the Colts defense that has been hemorrhaging yards and points lately. They’ve given up at least 37 points in each of their last three games (all losses) and currently sit last in the NFL in yards allowed per game. It’s a chance for the offense to show out as best as this offense can show out.
Here are the keys to make that happen:
- Keep Bryce Young protected. I may have overlooked the Texans pass rush in this space last week. While the sack numbers have been low, the Texans have had a good pass rush. After last week’s game against the Panthers, they’re first in the league in ESPN’s pass rush win rate and have four players in the top 12 of their position. The Colts aren’t bad, but they’re less good. DeForest Buckner is the best pass rusher the Colts have, and he’ll be matched up along the interior of the Panthers offensive line. Austin Corbett is back just in time, Calvin Throckmorton needs to play some of his best ball.
- The Panthers deep threats need to deep threat. DJ Chark was brought in to give the Panthers passing game a vertical threat, but he hasn’t been great this season. Terrace Marshall through his on doing or lack of play time hasn’t made an impact after being a good downfield target last season. It’s causing the Panthers passing game to be condensed to the short areas of the field, which makes it easier to defend. Saints speedster Rashid Shaheed caught all three of his targets for 153 yards against this defense last week, and every catch went for at least 45 yards. There’s a vulnerability there that the Panthers should try to exploit here and there as the game goes on.
- Be flexible and stick with what works. There’s no one area that has been the downfall of the Colts defense during the poor stretch of play. There hasn’t been a predictable way to exploit this defense. They just face the most plays per game in the league and eventually break one way or another. If the Panthers find success they need to keep going to that well, whether it be the run or the pass. There’s no one way to beat this team that they should steadfastly be chasing.
Loading comments...