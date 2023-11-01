Panthers vs Colts: Offensive preview

The Carolina Panthers offense scored enough points to get the team its first win of the 2023 season. It wasn’t a lot of points, and it wasn’t the prettiest game, but it was enough. ‘Enough’ is a major accomplishment for this team this season.

Besides avoiding the infamy of being a winless team, the most satisfying part of the win was probably the play of Bryce Young relative to his counterpart, second overall pick CJ Stroud. The decision between Stroud and Young in the 2023 NFL Draft was a hotly contested one in the media and among fans. It only got hotter when Stroud came strong out of the gate while early returns on Young were not good. However, Young flipped the script on Sunday, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown while averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. Stroud meanwhile threw for just 140 yards averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.

This week was supposed to be another head-to-head between rookie quarterbacks, but Anthony Richardson just can’t stop getting hurt. He’s out for the season with a shoulder injury, so it’s all the Bryce Young show now. Fortunately for Bryce the Colts defense that has been hemorrhaging yards and points lately. They’ve given up at least 37 points in each of their last three games (all losses) and currently sit last in the NFL in yards allowed per game. It’s a chance for the offense to show out as best as this offense can show out.

Here are the keys to make that happen: