Panthers Reacts Week 9: Will the winning streak grow?

The Carolina Panthers are staying home in consecutive weeks for the first time in this young season. Could this also be the first time they post consecutive wins? Last week, a whopping 76% of y’all accurately expected the Panthers offense to look better under first-time play caller Thomas Brown against the Houston Texans and a rising 32% of y’all were confident the team was finally headed in the right direction.

That confidence number, by the way, is up from season low of 14% in of fans in Weeks 4 and 5.

This week we just want to ride the high of your awesome predictive powers and ask if you think the one-game winning streak will grow this week after they host the Indianapolis Colts.

