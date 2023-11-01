 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers Reacts Week 9: Will the winning streak grow?

Put your predictive powers to work as the Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts

By Walker Clement
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are staying home in consecutive weeks for the first time in this young season. Could this also be the first time they post consecutive wins? Last week, a whopping 76% of y’all accurately expected the Panthers offense to look better under first-time play caller Thomas Brown against the Houston Texans and a rising 32% of y’all were confident the team was finally headed in the right direction.

That confidence number, by the way, is up from season low of 14% in of fans in Weeks 4 and 5.

This week we just want to ride the high of your awesome predictive powers and ask if you think the one-game winning streak will grow this week after they host the Indianapolis Colts.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Carolina Panthers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

