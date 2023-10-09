Monday Night Football in Week 6 presents fans of the Carolina Panthers with the unique opportunity to watch two teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders, who have actually won at least one football game in the 2023 season. The 2-2 Packers are taking their new quarterback, Jordan Love, on the road to visit the 1-3 Raiders’ gently used quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Second-year head coach Josh McDaniels saw heavy criticism last season for his team’s inability to hold onto a lead. That theme has nominally continued this season with the Raiders opening two of their losses, to the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, with touchdown drives before promptly surrendering the lead and all momentum to their opponents for the remainder of those games.

Green Bay may not be home to world beaters this season, but they are plenty capable of handling a team the Panthers could probably compete with.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.