Monday Morning Optimist: It’ll probably get worse, but it will get better

The Panthers faced a Lions squad on Sunday that was both fighting to become a high end contender in the NFC and to exact revenge against a Carolina squad that all but directly cost them a playoff berth in 2022. The Panthers found themselves in a hole 14-0 early on in the game, and could never quite close that gap. The Panthers got outclassed in basically every facet of this game, however there are some positives to glean for their long term outlook going forward.

What I Liked

Adam Thielen-Extremely Optimistic

Thielen is by no means a high end WR1 in the NFL these days, however he logged 11 receptions for 107 yards and a TD on 13 targets on Sunday. Thielen is now just shy of 400 yards receiving and has 3 TDs scored throughout 5 games as a Panthers receiver, and after signing a 3 year deal in the offseason with the Panthers, he should be a reliable option as Bryce Young continues to acclimate to the NFL. After an 0-5 start, there’s no reason to believe this team will push for the playoffs in 2023, however having someone as productive as Thielen should provide hope for the future as the Panthers continue to build around the 1st overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. In a perfect world, Thielen is a complimentary piece. The Panthers can’t expect to take a step forward if he’s their best WR in 2024, but at least we know he’s someone Bryce Young can reliably count on.

Sam Franklin-Somewhat Optimistic

Its hard to find a whole lot of optimism in the Panthers banged up secondary, though the unit as a whole held Jared Goff to 218 yards passing in a game where the defense surrendered 42 points. The one player who stood out to me is Franklin, who routinely came up from his safety position and made key tackles at times. He didn’t have any single play like his 99 yard interception return for a TD last week, however I feel since the injury to Xavier Woods he’s proven to be a decent impact player for a defense that needs as much impact as possible. Special shout out to Troy Hill at CB as well.

Laviska Shenault-Somewhat Optimistic

Shenault was the spark on the Panthers first scoring drive, with two key runs in the redzone to set up Bryce Young’s first TD pass of the game. Shenault only carried the ball 5 times in this game, but I think its pretty clear they need to try and get him involved more, as he provides some heavily needed versatility (more on this point later).

Bryce Young’s TD throws-Somewhat Optimistic

I’ll have more on Bryce Young later in this piece, so don’t get this twisted. This is specifically to highlight the nice passes Young made for scoring plays, one of which was an absolute dart to DJ Chark.

Bryce threads the needle and hits DJ Chark for 6. Bryce has had a rough day so some good news pic.twitter.com/cKCdrIVXsi — Bama NFL (@TheBamaNFL) October 8, 2023

Another one came on a nice play where Young hit Tommy Tremble to cap off a productive drive, while his last came on their final drive with a 1 yard pass to Thielen as the game was out of reach in the 4th quarter. The Panthers were never really in a position to take the lead between their offensive turnover struggles (more on that later) and an early hole to climb out of. Still, it was nice to see Bryce Young make some plays since the team is hitched to his development for the foreseeable future.

What I Didn’t Like

Bryce Young’s turnovers/offensive playcalling-Pessimistic

I’m not entirely sure whose fault the first interception was, but Bryce Young tried to throw a slip screen to TE Ian Thomas over Lions stalwart Aidan Hutchinson as he was supposed to throw a quick chip block and slip by for a screen. This did not pay dividends for them. In another series, the Panthers tasked Tommy Tremble with a key block on Hutchinson on a sweep to Laviska Shenault where he was running into the teeth of the defense. This also did not pay dividends for them, as in both instances Hutchinson blew up the plays. Then, Bryce Young’s second interception appeared to be a throw into cover 2 however the corner creeped backward and got himself a pick that looked way too easy.

I’m going to call it a push between Bryce and the coaching staff for both of those picks, as I think the first was just a terrible play call and the second was a throw Bryce never should have made. However, predictability is becoming a problem and situational awareness appears to be lacking. The Panthers seem to start the games out with the right idea in getting the ball out to their playmakers like Shenault, but that always seems to fall off as the games go on. How a player like Shenault, who made plays when schemed up well, only gets 5 touches doesn’t make sense to me, especially when the rushing attack outside of him struggled to get any footing. The Panthers clearly have some creative juices flowing as evidenced by their first offensive scoring drive, why they go away from that will always escape me.

Rushing Attack-Pessmistic

After signing Miles Sanders to one of the bigger RB deals in free agency, I’m struggling to see why the Panthers didn’t just retain D’Onta Foreman alongside Chuba Hubbard instead. Sanders had a back breaking fumble after a huge turnover on downs by the Panthers defense, which allowed the Lions to go up 21-7 on a Panthers offense that was already struggling to score points. Chuba Hubbard and even Shenault appear to be better fits for what the Panthers offense wants to do running the football. While neither Sanders nor Hubbard were particularly impressive on the ground, Sanders’ style seems more suited to a team that has a higher ability to score points, rather than a team like the Panthers who need to keep the down and distance as close as possible for their rookie QB. Hopefully the bye week following the Dolphins game gives them some time to figure this part of their offense out.

Pass Rush-Somewhat Pessimistic

The Lions got out in front of the Panthers early in this game, and that never really bodes well for a team whose strength is on the defensive side. Its hard to complain about a 3 QB hit, 1 sack performance by Brian Burns, however outside of that he looked invisible in this game as he has for the last couple. The pass rush as a whole will benefit from the Panthers offense (hopefully) getting things together as the season goes on, but for the most part Jared Goff wasn’t able to get there without blitzing heavily. The injuries in the defensive backfield definitely factor into this, in addition to the game script as the Lions went up 14-0 early. However, the defense has largely benefited from splash plays to keep games close this season. That didn’t happen in this game, and it shows in the box score.

Rushing Defense-Very Pessmistic

A common trend these last few weeks for opposing teams has been to run the football, in the power rushing style. The Lions ran for 159 yards and 3 TDs, largely on the back of physical running back David Montgomery. The Lions didn’t have Jahmyr Gibbs for this game, so their rushing style was pretty predictable. It didn’t matter, as Montgomery’s 109 yards on 19 carries paired with Craig Reynolds’ 52 yards on 7 carries gave the Lions some easy movement to keep drives going. I don’t really see a way the Panthers can get over the hump of teams running the ball effectively against them, short of finding some consistency on offense to force teams into less balanced gameplans. Their defense just isn’t currently manned in a way to combat rush heavy offenses based on their personnel plus injuries sustained.

What’s Next

The Panthers travel to Miami to face one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. We’re at least seeing some statistical progression from Bryce Young (QBR is a made up stat, fight me), so I am hoping to see a bit more aggression next week from this offense. Bryce Young will face another former Alabama QB in Tua Tagovailoa, maybe we’ll get to see them both cook for a change.

I’m not expecting things to get any better next week, but we’re currently seeing a team going through growing pains and an identity crisis. The Panthers offense still hasn’t decided where exactly they rest their laurels, and that’s okay. However, I’ve seen enough flashes to say that they should find a way to get their best ball carriers the football more, as it worked for them in the limited times they did it this past Sunday. 0-5 is about the worst we could have expected, but on the bright side the only thing that matters now is figuring out the Panthers offensive identity.