Week 6 opening odds

The Carolina Panthers entered Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season having led in each of their games during the first half. They still managed to lose them all convincingly. The veneer of competitiveness was ripped off today against the Detroit Lions and now the team is set to face one of the best teams they will play all season.

Injuries have certainly taken their toll, but so has suspect coaching. Both, I imagine, are driving forces behind the odds for next week that have the Panthers as the biggest under dogs they have been yet this year.

Week 6

Spread

Panthers: +14

Lions: -14

O/U

48

Moneyline

Panthers: +575

Vikings: -850

Remember that home-field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Lions would be favored on a neutral field by about 11 points.

The question for bettors isn’t whether the Panthers can win, but can they make the game anything close to interesting. The oddsmakers over at Draftkings Sportsbook certainly don’t think so.