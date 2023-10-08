Chandler Zavala released from hospital after suffering neck injury in Panthers vs. Lions

It was a scary scene during the Panthers’ loss to the Lions when left guard Chandler Zavala went down with a neck injury in the first quarter.

He was taken to a local Detroit hospital, and thankfully, all of the tests came back with good results. According to Darin Gantt at Panthers.com, Zavala was released from the hospital, reunited with the team, and was able to travel back to Charlotte.

When the injury occurred, Zavala went down and was motionless, face down on the field. Medical staff rolled him over and got him immobilized on a spine board, then carted him off the field as the entire Carolina sideline surrounded Zavala to show their support.

He did give a thumbs up from the cart, and a team spokesman later confirmed that while Zavala remains at the hospital, there are some encouraging developments.

Panthers OL Chandler Zavala is alert and has movement in all of his extremities, according to a Panthers' spokesperson. He remains at a Detroit hospital.

This is the best news of the day. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 8, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Zavala will need to miss time to fully recover. But for now, all that matters is that the injury wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked.