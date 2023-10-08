Panthers 24, Lions 42: Panthers offense improves but Lions still better

The offense showed some signs of life, but the Carolina Panthers were still completely overmatched by the Detroit Lions and lost, 42-24.

First Quarter

The Panthers got the ball first and moved the ball down the field with some success until they got around midfield. On 3rd and 4, Bryce Young was forced to throw the ball away. On 4th and 4 from the Detroit 39 yard line, the coaching staff thought the best course of action was to try to draw the defense offsides before taking the delay of game and punting the ball to the high powered Lions offense. The Lions took the ball and scored a touchdown in three plays.

The Panthers got one first down on third and long on a nice Young pass to a crossing Adam Thielen. But after a modest Chuba Hubbard run, the Panthers tried a screen pass to noted YAC specialist Ian Thomas. Aidan Hutchinson stuck a big paw out and snatched the ball away. This time it took the Lions all of five plays to score on a touchdown throw from Jared Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta at the pylon.

The Panthers offense finally got going on their third drive. Bryce Young found a few different wide receivers to get the Panthers on the doorstep of the red zone as the first quarter came to a close.

Second Quarter

Andy Dalton took the first snap of the third quarter to pick up a single yard with a quarterback sneak on 3rd and 1. A couple of snazzy misdirection handoffs to Laviska Shenault got the Panthers down to the one yard line, then Young found Tommy Tremble on a playaction pass to put the Panthers on the board.

The Panthers defense responded with their best possession of the game as well. The Lions worked up to around midfield and wound up with a 4th and 4 in almost the exact same spot as the Panthers earlier in the game. They tried a swing pass to David Montgomery, but Troy Hill blew it up to give the Panthers the ball back.

Miles Sanders made sure nothing happened with it. He fumbled the ball in the pile on a run up the middle and gave the Lions the ball back right in the same spot that they just turned it over. The defense couldn’t hold up with the extra chances. The Lions had to pick up a fourth down, but they eventually scored on a similar playaction pass as the Panthers touchdown, theirs to Josh Reynolds.

The Panthers got the ball back and promptly turned the ball over on the first play yet again. This time Bryce Young threw an interception looking for Jonathan Mingo down the field. On the Lions’ first play, they ran a reverse with a pitch back to Jared Goff, who found a wide open Sam LaPorta streaking down the sideline to put the Lions up 28-7.

The coaching staff didn’t take the ball out of Young’s hands after the turnover. They called nothing but pass plays with the clock ticking down near the end of the first half. A 30 yard pass to a crossing Adam Thielen put the Panthers in the red zone. They couldn’t convert that into a touchdown and settled for a field goal to go into the half trailing 28-10.

Third Quarter

The Lions started the second half with the ball and nickel and dimed their way down the field. They were aided by a Panthers offsides on a 4th and 1. It was finally short circuited by a Brian Burns sack on the next third down, which forced the first Lions punt of the game.

That started a series of punts by both teams as neither team could manufacture anything on offense. The Lions finally put together a good drive that put them at the one yard line as the third quarter came to a close.

Fourth Quarter

The Lions ran a quarterback sneak to start the fourth quarter, and Jared Goff squirmed through the pile just enough to break the plane and put the Lions up 35-10. The Panthers responded in kind. They sped up the offense, and Bryce Young looked comfortable. It took just seven plays and three minutes for the Panthers to traverse the field, culminating in Young hitting DJ Chark on a post route for Young’s second touchdown of the game.

The comeback was not on from there though. The Lions gave backup running back Craig Reynolds all of the backfield touches and he carved the Panthers defense up all the way down the field and scored a touchdown to put the Lions up 42-17.

The Panthers had one more drive to make the score line slightly more respectable. Young made a couple of really nice throws and led the Panthers down the field. He got clotheslined on a third down pass attempt to give the Panthers 1st and goal. It took a few tries, but the Panthers finally scored when Adam Thielen barely broke the plane with a nice grab and extension in the flat on fourth down. It was Young’s third touchdown pass of the day, a career high.

Overview

The defense struggled badly in this one, but that’s to be expected against the high powered Lions offense (even without their leading receiver). They were also put in some tough spots by the three turnovers by the offense. There will be better days.

The offense had their best performance with Bryce Young under center. It was rocky at points, especially with the turnovers, but they had a few possessions where they moved the ball. Young found a rhythm in the second half and made a handful of really, really nice passes that spark hope for what could be in the future.

Things won’t get any easier. The Panthers hit the road again next week to take on the Miami Dolphins before they get a bye week to lick their wounds.