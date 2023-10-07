Panthers vs Lions: Final Injury Report

While this injury report may be slightly later than usual, turned out the Lions were still updating the status of a few key starters, as they announced on Saturday afternoon an update to rookie first round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. Let’s dive into the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game in Detroit.

Panthers Injury Report

S Xavier Woods (hamstring), G Austin Corbett (knee), TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) - Out: None of these are really surprising at this point. The Panthers made it clear last week they expected Woods to be out for multiple weeks, while Corbett was designated as eligible to return to practice this week off the Physically Unable to Perform List and Sullivan was designated as a returning player from injured/reserve. I am excited to see Corbett return to the starting lineup as the Panthers are currently missing both starters at the guard position from last season, however he has a few weeks before they have to make a decision there.

Lions Injury Report

(I am going to highlight the key players to appear on the Lions report, as they could field an entire offense or defense with the number of names on their report with designations this week.)

NCB Brian Branch (ankle), FB Jason Cabinda (knee) - Out: The Lions rookie 2nd round pick has been having himself quite a season so far, but he finds himself out this week alongside the Lions fullback in Cabinda. They could be missing a couple more defensive backs going into Sunday as well, so more on the potential secondary situation in a moment.

